Joanne H. WausonSept. 17, 1932 - Dec. 6, 2018Joanne Humber Wauson was surrounded by her family when she went peacefully to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 6, 2018. Joanne was born to Simon and Mary Humber on the family farm outside Albany, Texas on September 17, 1932. She was a graduate of Brownwood High School, Brownwood, Texas, as well as Howard Payne University in Brownwood, with a Bachelor of Arts in Education. She married Roy in 1954, a marriage that lasted 52 years until his death. Joanne thoroughly enjoying teaching business and English, especially the annual yearbook. She taught for over 35 years in several public schools in Texas with the majority of years at Troy ISD, Frost ISD and Menard ISD where she retired from teaching in 1992. She was passionate about her students and fellow teachers and encouraged them to excel in whatever they pursued.Joanne's pride and joy was her family and she worked tirelessly to help them succeed in whatever endeavor they pursued and traveled far and wide to spend time with them.She was preceded in death by husband, Roy Wauson; parents, Mary and Simon Humber; and brother, Glen Humber and daughter-in-law, Sue Wauson.She is survived by her three children, Larry Wauson and spouse, Audrey, of Waco, Texas, Patricia Wauson Dickerson and husband, John, of Parker, Colorado, and Marc Wauson, Temple, Texas; grandsons, Kerry Wauson and spouse, Rebecca, Robert Wauson and spouse, Allie, Marcus Wauson, and Joseph Wauson and spouse, Hannah; three great-grandchildren, Aithne, Brenden, and Daeglan Wauson; and multiple nieces and nephews.Joanne spent a lifetime cutting up, playing 42, and garage selling with her two sisters, Mary Dorrow of San Antonio and Dorothy Neatherlin and spouse, Bruce of Waco, Texas.A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, December 15, at Western Heights Baptist Church, 6301 Bosque Blvd, Waco, Texas 76710.Please make memorials to Stilwell Retirement Center, Waco, Texas, Western Heights Baptist Church or a charity of your choice.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
