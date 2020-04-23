Curtis Watts
Nov. 1, 1945 - April 21, 2020
Curtis Watts, 74, of Hewitt, TX, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020. There will be a private graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery at a later date.
Curtis was born to Luther and Bernice Guthrie Watts on November 1, 1945, in Waco, TX. He graduated from University High School in 1964. He married Betty Rochell in October of 1965. Curtis worked in law enforcement at the City of Waco, City of Hewitt and security at the Federal courthouse in Waco.
Curtis was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Bernice Watts.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Watts; sons, Steven Watts and wife Jenny; and Jonathan Watts; sisters, Marilyn Merchant, Dorothy Gray; brother, Bobby Watts; along with grandchildren, Hannah and Nick.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Curtis's name to: www.concernsofpolicesurvivors.org
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com
