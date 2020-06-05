Steve Watson

April 24, 1961 - June 2, 2020

Stephen Dwain Watson, 59, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, at Wortham Cemetery, Wortham, TX. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Clifton Funeral Home. View guestbook online at www.cliftonfh.com.

Service information

Jun 5
Visitation
Friday, June 5, 2020
10:00AM-3:00PM
Clifton Funeral Home
303 South Avenue F
Clifton, TX 76634-2246
