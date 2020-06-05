Steve Watson
April 24, 1961 - June 2, 2020
Stephen Dwain Watson, 59, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, June 6, at Wortham Cemetery, Wortham, TX. A viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Friday, June 5, at Clifton Funeral Home. View guestbook online at www.cliftonfh.com.
