Jim WatsonOct. 6, 1961 - Feb. 26, 2020Jim Watson, age 58, of Elm Mott, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Waco. Funeral services will be held noon, Saturday, March 7, at Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel in West, with the Rev. Ken Riley officiating. Burial will follow at Gerald Cemetery near Elm Mott. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, at the funeral home.Jim was born October 6, 1961, in Waco, the son of Opal (Lee) and the late Jerry Watson. He attended schools in Midway and West. Jim was a manager for AmeriFleet in Fort Worth and Houston for many years. He previously worked for M&M Mars in Waco and was a reserve police officer. He enjoyed watching movies, playing video games, hunting, traveling, and working on cars and motorcycles.Survivors include his beloved mother, Opal Watson of Elm Mott; his sisters, Debbie Duncan of Waco, and Sandy Turnage and husband, Ron, of Eddy; a sister from Jerry's first marriage, Donna Devenney of Katy; his nephews and nieces, Trey Duncan, Mendy Hanson and fiancé, Dave Polizzotti, Monica Salter and husband, Jon, Aleisha Walburn and husband, Brandon, Greg Devenney and Stefanie Devenney; and many great-nieces, great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and great friends.Active pallbearers are Carl Clemons, Terry Newman, Don Deville, Robert Fajardo, Jon Salter, and Dave Polizzotti. Honorary pallbearers are Terry Linbaugh, Trey Duncan, Ron Turnage, Luther Tynes, James Morris, and Eschol Lee.A memorial guest book can be found at www.aderholdfuneralhome.com.
Service information
Mar 7
Funeral Service
Saturday, March 7, 2020
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
Mar 6
Visitation
Friday, March 6, 2020
Aderhold Funeral Home Chapel
