Franklin WatsonJuly 17, 1947 - Sept. 16, 2018Frank N. Watson, 71, of Dumas, passed away, Sunday, September 16, 2018. The funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 21, 2018, at First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jerry Howe officiating assisted by Walt Olson. Interment will follow in Northlawn Memorial Gardens.Franklin Ney Watson was born, July 17, 1947, in Bynum, Texas, to Ney Franklin and Ruby Mae (Waller) Watson. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1965 and attended Hill Junior College. On June 21, 1968, he was united in marriage to Judy Branscome. He received his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from Tarleton State College in 1969. Frank started his teaching career with Whitney ISD in Whitney, Texas, and then began his vocational agriculture teaching career in 1970 with China Spring High School where he continued until 1979. In 1979, he begin his career in animal health pharmaceutical sales with Tufts and Son of Amarillo, Texas, and then later with Brawley Cattle Supply of Dumas. In 1986, he continued his career with Micro Beef Technologies of Amarillo, retiring in August of 2014.Frank was an avid amateur calf roper who felt that calf roping and rodeoing was his lifestyle and not his hobby. He always had a good working border collie by his side and a good calf horse. He was a loving granddaddy who took great pride in watching his grandchildren in any and all of their activities.He is survived by his wife, Judy of Dumas, Texas; daughters, Kelly and Peyton Legg of Dumas, Texas, Kandi and JaredDodson of Canadian, Texas; grandchildren, James and John Franklin Legg of Lubbock, Texas, and Kensie Dodson of Canyon, Texas; sisters, Sharon and Dick Dougherty of Arlington, Texas, and Barbara and Jim Dickinson of Luling, Texas; and brother, Gary and Debbie Watson of Liberty Hill, Texas.Morrison Funeral Directors1015 S. Dumas Ave.Dumas, TX 79029(806) 935-4646Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Photos from Saturday's memorial service in Washington, D.C., and Sunday's funeral and burial at the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Photo Gallery
Burt Reynolds, who starred in films including "Deliverance" and "Boogie Nights," has died at age 82, according to his agent.
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
A collection of photos from the life of Sen. John McCain, from his time as a prisoner of war during Vietnam, to his campaigns for president and his long career as a U.S. senator from Arizona:
WASHINGTON — John McCain lived most of his life in the public eye, surviving war, torture, scandal, political stardom and failure, the enmity of some colleagues and the election of President Donald Trump.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.