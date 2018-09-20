Franklin WatsonJuly 17, 1947 - Sept. 16, 2018Frank N. Watson, 71, of Dumas, passed away, Sunday, September 16, 2018. The funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, September 21, 2018, at First Baptist Church, with the Rev. Jerry Howe officiating assisted by Walt Olson. Interment will follow in Northlawn Memorial Gardens.Franklin Ney Watson was born, July 17, 1947, in Bynum, Texas, to Ney Franklin and Ruby Mae (Waller) Watson. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1965 and attended Hill Junior College. On June 21, 1968, he was united in marriage to Judy Branscome. He received his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Education from Tarleton State College in 1969. Frank started his teaching career with Whitney ISD in Whitney, Texas, and then began his vocational agriculture teaching career in 1970 with China Spring High School where he continued until 1979. In 1979, he begin his career in animal health pharmaceutical sales with Tufts and Son of Amarillo, Texas, and then later with Brawley Cattle Supply of Dumas. In 1986, he continued his career with Micro Beef Technologies of Amarillo, retiring in August of 2014.Frank was an avid amateur calf roper who felt that calf roping and rodeoing was his lifestyle and not his hobby. He always had a good working border collie by his side and a good calf horse. He was a loving granddaddy who took great pride in watching his grandchildren in any and all of their activities.He is survived by his wife, Judy of Dumas, Texas; daughters, Kelly and Peyton Legg of Dumas, Texas, Kandi and JaredDodson of Canadian, Texas; grandchildren, James and John Franklin Legg of Lubbock, Texas, and Kensie Dodson of Canyon, Texas; sisters, Sharon and Dick Dougherty of Arlington, Texas, and Barbara and Jim Dickinson of Luling, Texas; and brother, Gary and Debbie Watson of Liberty Hill, Texas.Morrison Funeral Directors1015 S. Dumas Ave.Dumas, TX 79029(806) 935-4646Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

