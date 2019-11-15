Bobby Dell WatsonMarch 18, 1933 - Nov. 13, 2019With profound sadness, we announce the passing of Bobby Dell Watson, our loving husband, father and friend. He left us and went home peacefully Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his residence at the age of 86. There will be a brief graveside service at 12:00 p.m., Monday, November 18, at Oakwood Cemetery. He will be sorely missed by so many.Bobby was born in 1933 in Waco and the son of Clifford and Abbie Watson. He was happily married to and madly in love with his beautiful bride, Shirley Watson, for 67 years. Shortly after their marriage, he was drafted into the Army. His hands were rarely still as he was a master craftsman with anything wood. Bobby was fortunate enough to be able to work with wood his entire life for a living. In as much, he was a very highly respected and incredible draftsman. He created the plans for numerous buildings and structures in the central Texas area.Bobby's life achievements are too many to list. His greatest accomplishment was the countless lives that he touched. He left everyone better off than when he found them. He was one of the richest men in the world because of the vast amount of friends he was blessed with and the innumerable amount of people he loved. Bobby loved to love people. He did what was right and was a good man at all times. He was kind and helped others. He always said, "The world can always use one more kind person"Bobby is survived by his wife, Shirle; son, Robert and wife, Gail; and sister, Betty Landingham.Pallbearers are Georgee Jazek, Steve Narovek, Don Jackson, Kenneth Watson, Gary Grammar and Craig Gjelsten.We cannot express in words the deepest and sincerest gratitude to all of those who helped keep him in his favorite place in the world – next to his beautiful bride at home. To all of those who helped make his wish a reality, we are eternally in your debt. Thank you Rose Morgan for everything you did and being so adoring and thank you to Latisha McKnight, Brenna Rhodes, Laurissa Caldera-Johnson, Erica Willard, Brandy Dominguez, Charley Dominguez, Kevin Nelson, Craig Gjelsten, Erica Rodriguez and all those from Scott and White.A special thank you to Ralph and Marta Getman for their kindness and help when it was needed most.But most of all, we will be eternally grateful and are beholden to Devorah Robles and Charity Royal for all the tender love and care. You have sacrificed so much for us and your hearts will forever remain as one with ours.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.
+1
+1
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Most Popular
-
Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 11 football
-
Blake Burleson: In an abyss of lies, I must finally depart from enablers of madness among us
-
Playoff picture: How local high school football districts shook out
-
Veteran Waco police officer arrested, accused of assault
-
From Woodway to East Waco, life expectancy drops 15 years, report says
In memory
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.