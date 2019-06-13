Carol Greer Watkins, Sr.April 15, 1955 - June 8, 2019Carol "Jake" Greer Watkins Sr, of Waco, joined his Lord and Savior on June 8, 2019. His funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, at the Carver Park Baptist Church, 1020 E. Herring Ave., Waco. Burial will follow at the Chalk Bluff Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1:00 to 6:00 p.m., Friday, June 14, at the Dorsey-Keatts Funeral Home, 1305 Elm St, Waco, TX 76704.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

