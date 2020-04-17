James Watkins

Jan. 30, 1945 - April 14, 2020

James Elbert Watkins passed away in peace as a proud, strong man, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, 3:53 p.m., April 14, 2020, at St. Catherine's Nursing Facility in Waco, Texas. Preceded in death by parents, Elbert and Julia Watkins; born January 30, 1945.

Survivors include: daughter, Tammy Craig and spouse, Richard Craig; grandkids, Chelsea Lane and husband, Wes Lane, of New Braunfels, Drew Halbert and wife, Allison, of Chilton, TXm, Easton Castanon and wife, Alisha, of Belton; great-grandchildren, Madalyn Lacina, Tilden Lane, Blakely Lane, Creed Lane, Reeves Halbert, Addison Castanon, Clay Castanon. He is also survived by daughter, Casey Briscoe and spouse, Scott Briscoe, of Blanco, Texas; grandchildren, Caitlin Taylor, AJ Gunner Briscoe of Blanco, Texas, Kendle Vargas and husband, Dennis Vargas; with great-grandchild, Delilah-Lincoln Vargas, of San Angelo, Texas.

Funeral Services will take place 2 p.m., Friday, April 17, at Waco Memorial Cemetery. You were loved more than you know, PawPaw!

