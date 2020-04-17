James Watkins
Jan. 30, 1945 - April 14, 2020
James Elbert Watkins passed away in peace as a proud, strong man, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, 3:53 p.m., April 14, 2020, at St. Catherine's Nursing Facility in Waco, Texas. Preceded in death by parents, Elbert and Julia Watkins; born January 30, 1945.
Survivors include: daughter, Tammy Craig and spouse, Richard Craig; grandkids, Chelsea Lane and husband, Wes Lane, of New Braunfels, Drew Halbert and wife, Allison, of Chilton, TXm, Easton Castanon and wife, Alisha, of Belton; great-grandchildren, Madalyn Lacina, Tilden Lane, Blakely Lane, Creed Lane, Reeves Halbert, Addison Castanon, Clay Castanon. He is also survived by daughter, Casey Briscoe and spouse, Scott Briscoe, of Blanco, Texas; grandchildren, Caitlin Taylor, AJ Gunner Briscoe of Blanco, Texas, Kendle Vargas and husband, Dennis Vargas; with great-grandchild, Delilah-Lincoln Vargas, of San Angelo, Texas.
Funeral Services will take place 2 p.m., Friday, April 17, at Waco Memorial Cemetery. You were loved more than you know, PawPaw!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.