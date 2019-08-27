Bobby G. WatkinsSept. 14, 1933 - Aug. 23, 2019Bobby G. Watkins, age 85, passed away Friday, August 23, 2019 at his home. A memorial service will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors Chapel in Whitney with Dr. Larry Blackburn officiating.Bobby was born September 14, 1933 in Gatesville, Texas. He married Audrey Beasley on June21, 1966 and they had a blessed and loving marriage for 53 years. He was a member of the Fort Graham Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. Bobby served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict and retired from General Motors after 33 years.He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Bobby, Jr.; and a sister, Dorothy Marguerite.Bobby is survived by his wife, Audrey Watkins; daughter, Patricia Cryer and husband, Mike; son, Dirk Atwood; sister, Faye Green; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
