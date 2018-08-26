Allan WatkinsJuly 25, 1950 - Aug. 17, 2018Allan "Ray" Watkins, of Flower Mound, passed away, August 17, 2018.Ray is survived by his wife of 20 years Caroline; daughter, Holly and Sean Dean of Fischer, TX; grandchildren, Ethan and Patrick; stepchildren, Brendon Meyer of Canyon Lake, Lisa Wirts of Haslet; grandchildren, Zacharie, Stephanie, and Cheyenne, Wes Davis of Flower Mound; grandchildren, Ashley and Devan.In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions to be made to www.luckylabrescue.com. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.mulkeymason.com.Mulkey-Mason Funeral Home740 S. Edmonds Ln.Lewisville, TX 75067(972) 436-4581Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

