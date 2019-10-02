Robert Bryce WatersAug. 13, 1962 - Sept. 23, 2019Robert Bryce Waters, 57, of Waco, passed away Monday, September 23, 2019.A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019, at Harris Creek Cemetery in McGregor.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.

Tags

Load entries