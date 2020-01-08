Lynda Kay WatersNov. 22, 1942 - Jan. 1, 2020Lynda Kay Waters passed away January 1, 2020, surrounded by her family and friends. In lieu of conventional services, a private memorial will be held with her family and friends to honor her.Kay, as she was known to all, was born November 22, 1942 in Waco, Texas. Kay was the daughter of Glynn La Fevre and Beulah Bertha Orr. Kay attended McGregor High School in McGregor, Texas, and was a graduate of McGregor High School. Kay was also active in helping people and friends.After retiring from her business of 25 years, Kay really liked to go to Casinos with her closest girl friends. She also liked to play dominoes with friends at the American Legion in McGregor. She loved to cook and was a great cook, and housewife.Kay was preceded in death by her parents. Survivors include her beloved husband, Billy Jack Waters; two sons, Brad Waters of Waco, Texas, and Brent Waters of Colorado Springs; sister, Peggy Bannister; and brother, Billy John Kilgore of McGregor, Texas; grandson, Connor Waters of Colorado Springs; as well as, many nieces and nephews and friends.Kay was a wonderful wife and mother. She will leave a void in her family's lives.In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in her honor to: The American Legion Post 273, 202 S. Jefferson, McGregor, TX.
To plant a tree in memory of Lynda Waters as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.