Jesse Washington Jr. March 17, 1943 - July 3, 2020 Jesse Washington Jr. passed away Friday, July 3, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 11, at Union Baptist District Association Tabernacle. You may leave a message or memory in our "Tribute Wall" at www.slcwaco.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To plant a tree in memory of Jesse Washington as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries