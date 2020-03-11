Oct. 20, 1934 - March 8, 2020
Ellis "Bubba" Warrick, age 85, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco with Randy Fogel officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Cego Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home.
Bubba was born to A.M. and Grace Warrick on October 20, 1934, in Falls County. He graduated from Waco Tech then attended Baylor University. He joined the U.S. National Guard on March 29, 1957. Bubba worked at Owens-Illinois in Batch and Furnace for 34 years until his retirement. In addition to his job at Owens-Illinois, he tended 12,000 bee hives in a honey production business that dated back to his grandfather's day. He enjoyed spending time on his ranch raising cattle. Bubba also enjoyed camping at the coast with his family. In 1957, he met the love of his life on a blind date, Gloria Jo Makovy. They were married the same year on September 17th. They had three sons, Randy, Mike and David.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter-in-law, Denise; his son, Randy; six brothers and sisters; and a great-granddaughter, Hannah.
He is survived by his wife, Gloria; son, Mike, and wife, Susan; son, David and wife, Kathy; ten grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Flowers will be appreciated, or in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.
Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.
