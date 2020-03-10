Oct. 20, 1934 - March 8, 2020 Ellis (Bubba) Warrick passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco with Randy Fogel officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Cego Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Service information
Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Ellis's Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Guaranteed delivery before Ellis's Service begins.
