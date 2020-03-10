Oct. 20, 1934 - March 8, 2020 Ellis (Bubba) Warrick passed away Sunday, March 8, 2020. Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Thursday, March 12, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco with Randy Fogel officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Cego Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6 to 8 p.m., Wednesday, March 11, at the funeral home. Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com. Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

To send flowers to the family of Ellis Warrick, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Mar 11
Visitation
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ellis's Visitation begins.
Mar 12
Service
Thursday, March 12, 2020
1:00PM
Pecan Grove Funeral Home
3124 Robinson Dr
WACO, TX 76706
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Ellis's Service begins.

Tags

Load entries