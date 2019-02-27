Karla Denise WarrenNov. 10, 1971 - Feb. 24, 2019Karla Denise Warren, 47, of Waco, went to be with her Lord on Sunday, February 24, 2019. A memorial service will be held Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. at OakCrest Funeral Home with Brother Mike Chance officiating.Karla was born November 10, 1971 in Clifton, Texas to Bill and Sandra Lou (Pilant) Warren. She attended Waco High School. Karla enjoyed reading and watching movies with her mom. She loved to spend time with her family, especially her sons and her grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. Karla adored her brother, Keith. They had such a strong bond and she would do anything for him.Karla was preceded in death by her grandmother, Wanda Marie (Samuelson) Pilant; grandparents, Charlie and Emma Bates; and her cousin, Nathan Lee Pilant.She is survived by her parents, Bill and Sandra Warren; grandfather, Freddie M. Pilant; sons, Justin Warren and Cody Carpenter; she was "Bams" to grandchildren, Bryson Warren, Karcyn Warren, Gunner Warren and Kannon Carpenter; brother, Keith Warren and wife, Zita; nephews, Nicholas Warren, Carson Elias and Noel Jaimes; niece, Laliah Valenciano; aunts and uncles, Terry and Wanda Pilant and Randy and Carol Pilant; her best friend, Cheyenne Mullins and her children, JR and Bella Mullins, who Karla loved as though they were her own. She also leaves behind numerous cousins and extended family.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.