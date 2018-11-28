Rueben William Warren, IIIOct. 11,1933 - Nov. 17, 2018R. William "Bill" Warren passed away on Saturday, November 17, 2018 in Flower Mound, Texas. A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 22, at Rejoice Lutheran Church in Coppell, Texas.For a complete obituary please see the Facebook Group: In Loving Memory of Bill Warren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.