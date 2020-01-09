Geraldine Maurer WarrenMay 5, 1931 - Jan. 7, 2020Geraldine Warren passed away on January 7, 2020 in Waco. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m, on Friday, January 10, at OakCrest Funeral Home with Dr. Randy Hughes officiating. Visitation will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., prior to the service.Geraldine was born May 5, 1931 in Indiana to Flores and Nell Mullinix Maurer. Shortly after she was born her family moved to Waco where she was enrolled in the Cradle Roll of Emmanuel Baptist Church and later baptized. She met Billy Warren when she was still a teenager at Wright Skating Rink in downtown Waco. They were married at Emmanuel Baptist Church on April 5, 1952. While Billy was stationed in the U.S. Army at Ft. Carson, CO, they lived in a small apartment in a boarding house in Colorado Springs. After being discharged, they moved back to Waco and became faithful members of Emmanuel.Geraldine taught a primary Sunday School class for many years. She also worked in the grocery business at Piggly Wiggly, Waco Meat Market, and then after many years, retired from Harris Creek Grocery.She was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Flora Nell Miley and husband, Elwood and Marie Weathers and husband, Stormy; sister-in-law, Frances Spitzer and husband, Nelson; brothers-in-law, Homer Warren and Cecil Warren, Jr. and wife, Doris; and brother-in-law, Frank Goldapp.She is survived by her husband of almost 68 years, Billy Warren; sister, Rosemary Goldapp; sister-in-law, Lou Warren; daughters, Debbie Sherman and husband, Eddie and Karen Garbett and husband, Kent; grandchildren, Stacy Sligh and husband, Chase, Clint Sherman and wife, Taylor, Ryan and Shannon Garbett and Chad Garbett; great-grandchildren, Kyndal and Lillie Sligh, Jaycob Jones, Kinsey and Peyton Garbett and Breydon Garbett.The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff and all the caregivers in the Oak and Willow units at Wesley Woods for showing such care and compassion to Geraldine.Memorials may be made to the Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children (scottishritehospital.org), 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, Texas 75219.You may sign the online guestbook at www.oakcrestwaco.com.
Warren, Geraldine Maurer
To plant a tree in memory of Geraldine Warren as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.