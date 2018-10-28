Coleen WarrenNov. 11, 1931 - Oct. 26, 2018Coleen Warren, of Oglesby, passed away Friday morning, October 26, 2018, at the age of 86. Memorial services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 17, 2018, at First United Methodist Church, 500 S. Madison St. McGregor, with The Rev. Joe Chamness officiating. A reception will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall. Private Inurnment will be in McGregor Cemetery, under the direction of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Dr.Mrs. Waren was born, November 11, 1931, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Lonnie F. and Quata Belle (Padgett) Clements. In 1949, she graduated from McGregor High School. She furthered her education at Baylor University and earned a bachelor's of Arts Degree in English from the University of Texas in 1953. On August 1, 1954, she married Kenneth Lloyd Warren at First United Methodist Church in McGregor. After 46 years of marriage, he preceded her in death February 11, 2001. In 1994, the couple retired from Richardson to Oglesby.Her teaching career was in the Richardson Independent School District for about five years before joining her husband in his accounting practice, Kenneth Warren CPA, as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1990 after many years of service.Coleen was a member of the Red Hat Society and the First United Methodist church of McGregor. Throughout her life she enjoyed spending time with her family and watching sporting events, especially golf and she was an avid bridge player.For those desiring, the family has suggested the American Cancer Society or the charity of the donor's own choosing for memorial contributions.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.