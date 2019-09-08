Barbara Lu WarrenFeb. 7, 1927 - Sept.4, 2019Barbara Lu Boone Warren joined her loving heavenly family on September 4, 2019. Visitation will be 5 to 7 p.m., Friday, September 13, with services at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, September 14, at OakCrest Funeral Home, Waco, Texas. Graveside services will follow at Waco Memorial Cemetery, Waco, Texas.Barbara was born February 27, 1927. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry F Warren; infant son, Larry Franklin; and parents, Charles Rowan Boone and Ruth Elizabeth McClure Boone.Barbara is survived by her daughter, Terri Warren Michalka and husband, Richard Michalka; granddaughters, Heather Wilson and husband, Blake Wilson and Lauren Michalka and Bryce Machleit; and numerous nieces and nephews.Pallbearers will be Paul Michalka, Matt Michalka, Richard Michalka, Bland Schwarting, Blake Wilson, Bryce Machleit.In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to a charity of choice.Share a message or memory with the family at www.oakcrestwaco.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

