Addie Warner October 31, 1931 - May 23, 2020 Addie Hayman Warner passed away at age 88 at her home in Bedford, NH, on May 23, 2020, after succumbing to COVID-19. She was born October 31, 1931, in Waco, to Richard and Eula Hayman. She married Barton Crowell, and as a widow she married Russel G. Warner, Jr., and was widowed again. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Lawrence; sisters, Dorothy, Clara Belle, and Mary; and grandson, Benjamin. She is survived by sister, Martha Tatum; three sons; nine grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Addie's family is planning a memorial service in Waco next spring when she will be interred near other family members at Oakwood Cemetery. Assisting with arrangements is the Cremation Society of New Hampshire. To send condolences to her family, or for more information, visit www.csnh.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Addie Warner as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.