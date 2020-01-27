Ben Frank WareNov. 22, 1924 - Jan. 22, 2020Ben Frank Ware, 95, passed away on Wednesday, January 22, 2020, in Fort Worth. Services will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, January 29, at Oakwood Cemetery in Waco, Texas, followed by a memorial service at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, January 30, in the Chapel at Trinity Terrace Retirement Community. The Rev. Tricia Baldwin will officiate.Ben was born November 22, 1924, in Abilene, Texas, to Ezra Elmer Ware and Bessie Mae Powell Ware. After high school, he worked in a Civilian Conservation Corps camp in Oregon before returning to Texas to begin his studies at North Texas State University. He proudly served as a pilot in the U, S. Army Air Corps in World War II and as a pilot in the U. S. Air Force during the Korean War. Thereafter, he earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Texas at Austin. He married the love of his life, Barbara Elayne Giffin, on May 23, 1948, and spent the next 71 years devoted to her and their daughter, Carol. They moved to Waco in 1960. After retiring from a career with the Texas Department of Agriculture in the Poultry and Egg Division, Ben became a residential real estate appraiser and opened his own company. He and Barbara moved to Fort Worth in 2004. Ben was an avid genealogist and spent 60 years researching the history of his family, tracing his roots back to the 14th century. He loved all things electronic, and his computer skills were the envy of many. But most of all, Ben loved his entire extended family. A man of few words, he was admired by friends and family for his kindness, his wise counsel, and his character.Ben was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Ezra and wife Pearl, and Raymond and wife Violet; sisters, Josephine, Dorothy Eichelberger and husband Paul, and Wadine Fulwiler and husband Wallis.He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Carol Bracken and husband, Larry; granddaughter, Michelle Roberts and husband, Greg; his nephews, Paul Eichelberger, John Fulwiler and wife, Berta, Jeff Fulwiler and wife, Jackie, Jerry Fulwiler and wife, Debbie, Joe Fulwiler and wife, Jennifer, Taylor Eichelberger and wife, Crystal, Zachary Eichelberger, and David and wife, Jeannie; nieces, Beverly Jones, Anne Elliott and husband, Howard, Gloria Ware, and Jane Fulwiler, all of whom were deeply loved.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.
Service information
Jan 29
Graveside
Wednesday, January 29, 2020
11:00AM
Oakwood Cemetery
2124 S. 5th St.
Waco, TX 76706
