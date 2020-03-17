Robert Ward

Oct. 8, 1946 - March 5, 2020

Robert L. Ward, 73, passed on March 5, 2020. Funeral Service will be at 10:30 a.m., March 17, in the Singing Hills Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow at DFW National Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.

Service information

Mar 17
Homegoing Celebration
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
10:30AM-12:00PM
Singing Hills Funeral Home
6221 University Hills Blvd
Dallas, TX 75241
Mar 17
Committal Service
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
2:00PM-2:30PM
Dallas Ft. Worth National Cemetery
2000 Mountain Creek Parkway
Dallas, TX 75211
