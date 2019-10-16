Delores WardJan. 14, 1936 - Oct. 14, 2019Delores Ward passed away, October 14, 2019, due to complications from Alzheimer's disease. A celebration of her life will be 1 pm, Saturday, October 19, at Grace Gardens Funeral Home located at 8220 Woodway Dr.Delores was the child of Augusta and Albert Schulz, and grew up on a farm in Malone, Texas. She and her siblings worked on the cotton farm for the family. She attended and graduated from Penelope High School. After graduation, she boldly left for Waco to attend business college, and subsequently became employed at Texas Farm Bureau, where she worked for many years.In 1960, she went on a blind date with R.E. "Gene" Ward. They were married in August of 1961. They welcomed a daughter, Denise, in 1962 and in 1966 they welcomed another daughter, Cynthia. Delores and Gene had a beautiful marriage until his untimely death in 1986.Delores was a hard worker and very organized. After Farm Bureau she became the office manager at Slade Sign Co., and John Slade called her "his right hand man." After leaving Slade Sign Co. she became the office manager for Sykora Family Ford in West until her retirement.She loved her grandchildren, Bethany and Cameron, and enjoyed spoiling them. She also loved her "grand dogs" and spent much time with them, too. After retirement she became active in many senior organizations, and met her special friend Charles Murdoch. They remained partners until his death in 2010.Left to cherish her memory are her children, Denise Ward Joyner and husband, Jeff, and Cindy Ward Michaelis and husband, Joel; grandchildren, Bethany Michaelis Fieseler and Cameron Michaelis; and sisters, Laverne Roskydol and Ann Prikyl and husband, Thomas; as well as many nieces and nephews.Delores' favorite Bible verse was Micah 6:8, "He has shown you, O man, what is good; And what does the Lord require of you but to do justly, to love mercy, and to walk humbly with your God?"

