Borden WardDec. 25, 1928 - Feb. 21, 2020Borden Carrol Ward, 91, of McGregor, passed away on Friday, February 21, 2020. Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, at College Avenue Baptist Church, McGregor, Texas, and officiated by Dr. Philip Riegel. The visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, February 26, at the church.Borden was born on December 25, 1928, in Rogers, Texas, to James Toll Ward and Mae (Knight) Ward. He grew up in Academy, in the Little River area, and graduated from Academy High School in 1946. Borden married Blanche Hill on March 2, 1951, in Temple, Texas. He served in the United States Army as a Captain, was a member of College Avenue Baptist Church and took great pleasure in teaching Sunday school. He worked 39 years for TXU, "keeping the lights on." Borden enjoyed digging for arrowheads, gardening and feeding the neighborhood, and throwing softballs. He was a member of Rotary, and a McGregor Bulldogs supporter. Borden loved his church, his job, and serving others. He had a content personality, was accepting of everyone, and anyone who knew him enjoyed his laugh.Preceding Borden in death were parents, James and Mae Ward; brothers, Franklin, Vernon Banks, Jake, Curtis; and sisters Inez Bennett and Edna Warren.Survivors include wife, Blanche Ward; son, Don Ward and wife, Billie; daughter, Pam DeBorde and husband, David; grandsons, Joshua Ward and wife, Liz, Brad DeBorde and wife, Katie; great-grandsons, Henry Ward, Robin DeBorde; and great-granddaughter, Anna Ward.Sic'em Bears!
