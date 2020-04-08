Blanch Hill Ward
Dec. 30, 1932 - April 5, 2020
Blanch Hill Ward, 87, of McGregor, Texas, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020. A graveside service will be 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, April 8, in Post Oak Cemetery, Oglesby, Texas.
Blanch was born on December 30, 1932, in Rogers, Texas, to Roland Rainey Hill and Cecil Mae (Pass) Hill. She grew up in Rogers and graduated from Rogers High School in 1950. Blanch married Borden Carrol Ward on March 2, 1951, in Temple, Texas. They were married for 68 years, until Carrol's death on February 21, 2020. Blanch was a member of the Dorcas Class at College Avenue Baptist Church and she led the committee that planned the family funeral meals. She was an avid gardener and enjoyed sharing the fruits of her labor with her neighbors. Blanch loved playing basketball and she loved the Lady Bears. She enjoyed baking and sharing her goodies with family and friends. At one time, Blanch had a daycare center and loved taking care of her "children."
Preceding Blanch in death were husband, Borden Carrol Ward; parents, Roland and Cecil Hill; brothers, R.F. Hill, L.E. Hill; sisters, Dorothy Holder, and Eleanor Warwick.
Survivors include son, Don Ward and wife, Billie; daughter, Pam DeBorde and husband, David; grandsons, Joshua Ward and wife, Liz, Brad DeBorde and wife, Katie; great-grandsons, Henry Ward, Robin DeBorde; great-granddaughter, Anna Ward; and several nieces and nephews.
