John WaltsOctober 18, 1947 - June 9, 2019John Walts, 71, of Waco, passed away June 9, 2019 at a local hospital. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Criswell Cemetery near Mart.John was born on October 18, 1947 in Big Hill, Texas in Limestone County. He grew up in Bosqueville and graduated from China Spring High School. He served in the U.S. Air Force, and was stationed at Lockbourne AFB in Columbus, Ohio. John worked 28 years as a police officer at TSTC, and achieved the rank of Sergeant.He was preceded in death by his parents, R.C. (Seak) Walts and Ola Faye Walts; his two brothers, Robert G. Walts and Don H. Walts; and his sister-in-law, Peggy L. Walts.He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Reba Walts; son, James Walts and wife, Nancy; two grandchildren; sister-in-law, Karen Walts; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Mark Walts, Robert Glen Walts, Ronnie Walts, John D. Walts, Johnnie Bradshaw, and Larry Lassetter. Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Walts and Donald (Peanut) Walts.Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Tags
Photo Gallery
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.