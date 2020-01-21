Don L. WaltonMarch 2, 1962 - Jan. 14, 2020Don L. Walton passed away January 14, 2020. Services will be at 11am, Wednesday, January 22, at Mt. Olive B.C. in Downsville. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Walton, Don L.
To plant a tree in memory of Don Walton as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.