Don L. WaltonMarch 2, 1962 - Jan. 14, 2020Don L. Walton passed away January 14, 2020. Services will be at 11am, Wednesday, January 22, at Mt. Olive B.C. in Downsville. Burial will follow at Mt. Olive.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

