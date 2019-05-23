Mildred Ann WaltersMarch 12, 1938 - May 19, 2019Mildred Ann Walters "Mid or Millie", 81 years old, a Mom, Sister, Aunt, Grandma, Great-Grandma and a Dear Friend passed away May 19, 2019 at the home of her Daughter and son-in-law, Vickie and Alan Minson in Hillsboro, Texas. Services will be at a later date.Mildred was born March 12, 1938, in Dallas, Texas, she was the daughter of William Alfred and Evelyn Louise (Denk) Humphries. She battled many medical problems but enjoyed each day at her home at Lake Buchanan near Burnet, Texas. There for 18 years, she became a friend and family member to many and will be truly missed.She is survived by her children, Scott Carrington of Oklahoma City, OK, Vickie Minson and husband, Alan, of Hillsboro, TX, and Sherri Duenas of Oklahoma City, OK; sister, Mary Cranor and husband, Bud, of Green Valley, AZ, and Linda Cleveland and husband, Ron, of Eufaula, OK; and numerous nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

