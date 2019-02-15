Barbara WallingSept. 19, 1938 - Feb. 12, 2019Barbara Sue (Behringer) Walling, 80, of Axtell, passed away Tuesday February 12, 2019.The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, February 18, at the Bellmead Funeral Home Chapel, with The Rev. Mike Ashcraft officiating. Burial will follow at Axtell Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, February 17, at the funeral home.Barbara was born September 19, 1938, in Waco, to E C and Johnnie (Bettinger) Behringer. She graduated from Waco High School in 1956 and attended Durham Business College. She worked as a secretary for the McLennan Public Schools and Blue Cross Blue Shield. She then worked at Texas Power and Light where she retired after 30 years. She was a dedicated member of The Leroy Church. Barbara loved playing bunko with the gals! She was secretary of the Axtell Cemetery Association and was dedicated in her service to Waco Family Abuse serving as her church's liaison in supporting their ministry.She was preceded in death by her husband, John I "Jack" Walling, and her parents.She is survived by her sisters, Judy Brown and husband, Nat, and Betty Poteet; stepchildren, Myra Bridges, Connie Frillou and husband, James, and Terry Zane Walling and wife, Janice; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild; plus many nieces and nephews.Pallbearers are Nat Brown, Jr., Zach Walling, Zane Walling, Billy Poteet and Dean Poteet. Honorary pallbearer is Nat Brown, Sr.Memorials may be made to The Leroy Church Building Fund or the Axtell Cemetery Association.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.