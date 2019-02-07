Gary WallerOct. 28, 1960 - Feb. 6, 2019On Wednesday, February 6, 2019 Gary W. Waller passed into the next life after a victory over cancer. He liked classic rock music and loved his Czech heritage.Visitation will be 4:30 to 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Bellmead Funeral Home, with memorial services to began at 5:00 p.m.Please sign the online guest book at www.bellmeadfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

