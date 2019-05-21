Okanee N. WallaceDec. 03,1946 - May 17, 2019Okanee Nell Wallace, 72, of McGregor passed away Friday, May 17, 2019. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 23, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, with Pastor Gabriel Dominguez officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Mills Cemetery, in Valley Mills, TX. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 22, at the funeral home.Okanee was born December 3, 1946, in Bosque County, TX, to Horace and Betty (Bess) Wallace. She worked at Hobbs Bonded Fibers in Waco and for the Hobbs family for many years. She had a green thumb and enjoyed working with flowers and landscaping. Okanee loved time with family and friends, especially fishing and playing bingo. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.Okanee was preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Polly Wood, Raye Bond, and Betty Anderson; and her step-grandson, Clayton Glezman.Okanee is survived by her daughter, Stacy Glezman and husband, David; siblings Helen Atkins, Richard Wallace, Ramona "Sue" Betros, and Mary Beech; step-grandson, Joseph Glezman and wife, Kristin; step-great-grandsons, Cason and William Clayton Glezman; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.comSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
