Joe Ann WallaceApril 9, 1929 - April 17, 2019Joe Ann Wallace passed away early Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019, at the age of 90. A memorial visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday April 23, 2019, in the parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive.Joe Ann was born April 9, 1929, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Joseph Edward and Cecelia Catherine "Birdie" (Trauschold) Welch and was a 1946 graduate of Waco High School. She later attended Waco Trade School for about a year. On November 7, 1950, she married Kenneth Curtis Wallace in Waco, Texas. After 53 years of marriage, he preceded her in death July 3, 2004.From 1977 to 1980, she and Kenneth owned and operated Polar Bear Ashburn Ice Cream store in Waco. Throughout her life, she enjoyed playing golf and poker, fishing, and looked forward to spending time with her pot luck group friends. She was a member of Lake Waco Country Club where she played golf.Also preceding her in death were a brother, Edward Welch and a sister, Cecelia Earhart.Survivors include a son, Kurt Wallace; a daughter, Karen Smith and husband, Lee; grandchildren, Coil Conaway, Stacie Conaway; great-grandchildren, Russell Lebkowsky, Tommy Lebkowsky and Harley Conaway.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com to leave condolences and fond memories.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

