Joe Ann WallaceApril 9, 1929 - April 17, 2019Joe Ann Wallace passed away early Wednesday morning, April 17, 2019, at the age of 90. A memorial visitation will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Tuesday April 23, 2019, in the parlor of Grace Gardens Funeral Home, 8220 Woodway Drive.Joe Ann was born April 9, 1929, in Waco, Texas, the daughter of the late Joseph Edward and Cecelia Catherine "Birdie" (Trauschold) Welch and was a 1946 graduate of Waco High School. She later attended Waco Trade School for about a year. On November 7, 1950, she married Kenneth Curtis Wallace in Waco, Texas. After 53 years of marriage, he preceded her in death July 3, 2004.From 1977 to 1980, she and Kenneth owned and operated Polar Bear Ashburn Ice Cream store in Waco. Throughout her life, she enjoyed playing golf and poker, fishing, and looked forward to spending time with her pot luck group friends. She was a member of Lake Waco Country Club where she played golf.Also preceding her in death were a brother, Edward Welch and a sister, Cecelia Earhart.Survivors include a son, Kurt Wallace; a daughter, Karen Smith and husband, Lee; grandchildren, Coil Conaway, Stacie Conaway; great-grandchildren, Russell Lebkowsky, Tommy Lebkowsky and Harley Conaway.The guestbook is offered at www.gracegardensfh.com to leave condolences and fond memories.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.