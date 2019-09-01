Cheryl A. WallaceOctober 16, 1955 - August 27, 2019Cheryl Ann Wilson Wallace, 63, of Houston, Texas, passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at her residence. Graveside services will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at Waco Memorial Park, with the Rev. Greg Brumit officiating. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 2, 2019, at OakCrest Funeral Home.Cheryl was born October 16, 1955, in Waco, Texas, to Harlon and Dixie (Rose) Wilson. She graduated from Waco High School, she moved to Houston, Texas, and worked there until her death.She was preceded in death by her father.Cheryl is survived by her loving mother and caring brother, Brian Wilson, both of Waco, Texas, and many friends.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

