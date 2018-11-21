Bonnie Jean WallaceDec. 11, 1928 - Nov. 17, 2018Bonnie Jean Wallace, 89, of Waco, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018.A Celebration of Life for Bonnie Jean will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, December 16, 2018, at The Wallace Home.She was preceded in death by both parents; husband, Roy Wallace; and sister, Dorothy Crawford.Bonnie Jean is survived by her children, Linda and Den Dudrey, Roy Don and Delores Wallace, Sherri Hall, Terry Lee and Cindy Wallace, Tracy Lee and Carol Wallace; nine grandchildren ad twenty-three great-grandchildren.Our family would like to thank all the nurses at Providence Hospice and Lois at Visiting Angels for their love and care of our mom.It was my pleasure and blessing to take care of you. So thankful of every moment we had together. You will be greatly missed, till we meet again.We love you Mama.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
