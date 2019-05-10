Margaret WallJan. 7, 1925 - April 19, 2019Margaret Wall, age 94, of Valley Mills, Texas, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Mineral Wells, Texas. Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Valley Mills Church of Christ, under the direction of Foss Funeral Home and Cremation Center.She married Cletis Wall on September 15, 1942. They shared 69 wonderful years together. Margaret graduated from Saint Jo High School in 1942. She worked part-time as a telephone operator during her high school years and later as a full-time operator. While Cletis was in the army, she followed him from camp to camp, working as a bookkeeper and typist. They moved to Valley Mills in 1947, where they were co-managers of the Valley Mills Telephone Exchange. She kept books for the local telephone exchange, as well as for the exchanges in Rogers and Grandview. Later she worked in the credit department at Sears in Waco for 26 years until her retirement. She was a member of the Valley Mills Church of Christ.She is survived by two daughters, Linda Clark and husband, O.A., of Mineral Wells, and Jill Lewis and husband, Johnny, of Abilene; four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.Please join us in remembering Margaret by signing our guest book at www.fossfuneralhome.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
