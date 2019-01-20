Jewell Marie WallJuly 14, 1933 - Jan. 19, 2019Jewell "Marie" Wall passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Monday, January 21, 2019, at Western Heights Baptist Church, with Pastor Reggie Blake officiating. Private burial will be held at Waco Memorial Park. Visitation will be 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. prior to the service.Marie was born July 14, 1933, in Corinth, MS, to Charlie Alva Grissom and Voster Grissom. She enjoyed spending time with family, her grandchildren, gardening, crafts, cooking and traveling with friends. She was a member of Beacon Hill Baptist Church in Waco.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, James G. Wall; brothers, Ed Grissom, Virgil Grissom; and three infant brothers.She is survived by daughter, Sandra M. Franks and husband, Scott, of Robinson; son, Steve Wall and wife, Lynda, of Corinth, MS; daughter, Lisa Tucker of Hewitt; son, Jeff Wall and wife, Michelle, of Lacy Lakeview; 13 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter; brothers, Junior Grissom of Atoka, TN; Stanley Grissom of Nacogdoches, TX; Herbert Grissom of Lawton, OK; and sister Lois Kiddy of Corinth, MS.Honorary pallbearers are Sam Franks, Jeffery Daniel Wall, Justin Wall, Justin Klaus, David Busch, and Dave Tucker.Memorials may be made to Beacon Hill Baptist church.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com,Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
+1
+1
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.