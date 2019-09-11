Winnie Lorine WalkerMay 3, 1932 - Sept. 9, 2019Winnie Lorine Walker, 87, of Robinson, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco with Shaun Gage officiating. Interment will immediately follow at Robinson Cemetery. The family will receive visitors 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, September 13, at the funeral home.Lorine was born May 3, 1932, in Speegleville, Texas, to George Sr. and Jennie Knight. She married Leroy Walker July 11, 1964. Lorine was a long time faithful servant of Jehovah. She was baptized in the Bosque River in 1948. Lorine went to school in Speegleville and played basketball. She loved to sing, dance, play the guitar and draw.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 37 years, Leroy; two sisters, Laverne Sanders and Nancy Lowrie; and brother, W.T. Knight.Lorine is survived by her brothers, Lester Knight, George Knight Jr., and Robert Knight; sisters, Elsie Norris, Erline Nelson, and LaNell Lumpkin; along with numerous nieces and nephews.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
