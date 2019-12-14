William Lynn WalkerAug. 25, 1964 - Dec. 11, 2019William Lynn Walker, 55, of Lorena, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019, in Falls County. Memorial service will be held at 10 am, Monday, December 16, at First Baptist Church of Golinda, 7140 Golinda Dr., Lorena, with Dr. Morgan Woodard officiating. The family will receive visitors from 3-5 pm, Sunday, December 15, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr. Waco.Lynn was born August 25, 1964 at Hillcrest Hospital in Waco, Texas, to Richard and Geraldine Walker. He attended Lorena High School and graduated in 1982. Lynn loved to read, to fish and hunt and all things western. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Golinda. Lynn worked at the Van Cleave Cattle Company in Satin, Texas. His friends and family will miss him dearly.He is survived by his parents, Richard and Geraldine Walker of Golinda; three children: daughter Rebecca Casey Pausewang and husband, Josh; son, Richard Cody Walker and wife, Christy; son, William Richardson and wife, Kerri; five grandchildren: granddaughters, Harlee Walker and Emmaleigh Richardson, and grandsons, Colt Walker, William Richardson, and Andrew Pausewang; sisters, Amy Barnhart and husband, Johnny, Kasandra Mercer and husband, John, and Wendy Case and husband, Bill; brother, Kevin Walker and wife, Renae; and many nieces and nephews.In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to the First Baptist Church of Golinda, 7140 Golinda Drive, Lorena, TX 76655.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

