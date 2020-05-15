Tressa Walker
September 7, 1968 - May 9, 2020
Tressa Ann Walker passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 5:30 p.m., Saturday, May 16, at Union Baptist District Association.
