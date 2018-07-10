Sylvia WalkerJan. 6, 1927 - July 4, 2018Sylvia Walker, passed away Wednesday, July 4, 2018. Funeral service will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, July 11, at Greater Mt. Olive Bapt. Church. Interment to follow at Doris MillerDorsey Keatts- WacoSign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.