Sharon WalkerSept. 15, 1966 - April 2, 2019Sharon Kaye Walker passed away April 2, 2019. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019, at Carver Park Baptist Church; 1020 E. Herring Ave, Waco, Texas 76704.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

