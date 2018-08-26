Rosetta WalkerJan. 12, 1938 - Aug. 23, 2018Rosetta Walker, 80 of Waco passed away August 23, 2018 at St. Catherine Nursing Home.She was a devoted Jehovah's Witness. Ms. Walker was loved by many family members and friends and she will be missed by all of them.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

