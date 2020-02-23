Kevin WalkerDec. 04, 1964 - Feb. 20, 2020Kevin Walker, 55, of Marlin, passed away Thursday, February 20, 2020. Graveside services will be held 1 p.m., Tuesday, February 25 at McClanahan Cemetery in Marlin, with Billy G. Walker and Charlie Blansit officiating. He will be in state from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday, February 24, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco.Online guestbook at www.pecangrovefuneral.com.

