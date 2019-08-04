Jana WalkerJan. 22, 1962 - July 31, 2019Jana Marie Walker-Masiongale passed into the loving arms of Heaven July 31, 2019 after losing her battle with cancer. Memorial service will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, August 10, 2019 at River City Church, 3015 Robinson Dr., Waco, Texas 76706. A reception will follow.Jana was born Jan. 22, 1962 in Kansas City, MO and raised in Belton, MO. Jana moved to Waco, TX where she met the love of her life, Steve Walker. They married in 1984 and continued a wonderful love story. Jana and Steve moved to Kansas City where Jana started a successful house cleaning business. They moved back to their beloved Texas to continue their life's journey. Jana lived a full life surrounded by friends and relatives with much love.Jana was preceded in death by her parents, Alva James Masiongale and Ermina Lee Johnson; and sister, Sherry Diane Francis.Jana is survived by her husband, Mark Stephen Walker; brothers, Jeffery Eugene Masiongale and James Lee Masiongale; one nephew, four nieces, and four great-nieces.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
