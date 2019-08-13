Frank WalkerMarch 3, 1937 - Aug. 8, 2019Frank Walker, 82, of Eddy, passed away August 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Funeral Mass will be 9:30 a.m., Friday, August 16, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Drive, Waco, with Fr. James Ekeocha as Celebrant. The family will receive visitors from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, August 15, at the funeral home.Frank was born March 3, 1937 to James and Anna Gorman Walker. He joined the Navy in 1955 and spent four years proudly serving his country. Frank married Margaret Brooks on June 23, 1979 and they enjoyed 40 years together. He loved animals and being around his family, who he constantly kept laughing. Frank worked as a pipe fitter for the Local Union 420 in Philadelphia, PA for 55 years. He was a commander for the American Legion post 372 in Cherry Hill, NJ for three years. Frank became a Mason in 1969 , he was a member of the Scottish Rite, and served as Past Master in Masonic Lodge 797 in Eddy, Texas.He was preceded in death by his parents.Frank is survived by his wife, Margaret; daughters, Kathy Giambanis and husband, John, Peggy Weaver and husband, Darrin, Jane Macukewicz and husband, Jason, and Anne Marie K. Pai; brother, Jim Walker; sister, Marcy Mangel; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
