Dorothy Jean WalkerJuly 16, 1940 - Feb. 08, 2019Dorothy "Dot" Jean Walker, 78, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2019 at Providence Hospital surrounded by her loved ones.Visitation is scheduled for 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, in the Mausoleum Chapel at Waco Memorial Park. The funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, February 14, in the Mausoleum Chapel, interment will follow at Waco Memorial Park.Dot was born July 16, 1940 to Alvis Randal and Dorothy Mae (McComack) Wilhite of Waco, Texas and the oldest of eight children.Dot married the love of her life, Kenneth "Butch" Charles Walker on August 17, 1956 and had two daughters, Brenda Kay and Paula Jean.In her early years she enjoyed fishing the Mr. and Mrs. Bass Club. Also, enjoyed spending time with family and friends and watching NASCAR on Sunday afternoons. She had a love for animals and spent most of her years working as a Vet Tech in the Waco area.She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Kenneth "Butch" Walker; daughters, Brenda Russell and Paula Dulock and husband, Bryan; grandchildren, Justin Molina and wife, Marti, Krystal West and husband, Tim, and Bradley Russell; great-grandchildren, Eric, Alexis, Kenley, Kolton, Choyse, and Chayse; siblings, Alvis Randal "Randy" Wilhite, Jr. and wife, Tommie, Wayne Wilhite and wife, Joann, Darrell Wilhite and wife, Linda, Robert Wilhite and wife, Paulette, Melissa Wilhite-Sherosky and wife, Karen, Gaylona Yerger and husband, Glen; and many nieces and nephews.Dot was preceded in death by her parents, Alvis Randal and Dorothy Mae Wilhite; sister, Lesley Gayle Farley; and grandson, Bryan Lee Russell.Pallbearers are Justin Molina, Bryan Dulock, Bryan Dulock Jr., Matthew Wilhite, Jacob Wilhite and Glen Yerger.The family would like to thank the staff at Providence Hospital, Providence Hospice and Wesley Woods for all the respect and care they showed our loved one.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
