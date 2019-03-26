Derrick Glen WalkerMay 16, 1960 - March 22. 2019Derrick Glen Walker, 58, of Waco, passed way Friday, March 22, 2019 at his home. Funeral service will be held 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Lake Shore Funeral Home with interment to follow at Kimmonsville Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the funeral home. www.LakeShoreFH.com.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.