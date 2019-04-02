Carol Elaine WalkerApril 4, 1944 - March 19, 2019Carol "Elaine" Walker went home to her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. The memorial service to celebrate Elaine's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, April 6, at Carmel Baptist Church in Matthews, NC.Elaine was born in Shreveport, Louisiana, on April 4, 1944, to Henry Elbert Smith and Edna "Irene" Lott Smith. Elaine was a Waco, Texas, resident for 33 years. She worked in various roles as an RN as well as being a minister's wife for over forty years. She and Andy retired to Rogersville, MO. Soon after moving, Andy was diagnosed with lung cancer and passed away six months later. Elaine relocated to South Carolina in the summer of 2016 to be closer to her son and his family. Elaine loved spending time with her grandchildren, watching the boys play baseball, and Sunday lunch with family. Elaine enjoyed spending time serving others and sharing her faith. She never met a stranger and loved to travel. She spent her free time rocking babies in the NICU, teaching Sunday school, playing dominos and participating in a weekly Bible Study with the "Glad Ladies".She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Andy" Walker of 50 years; and daughter, Patrice.Elaine is survived by her son, Russell and wife, Susan, of Waxhaw, NC; as well as her grandchildren: Corbett and wife, Lexi, of Charlotte, Kendall, Langdon and Hampton of Waxhaw, NC; and brother, Don and wife, Nancy, of Temecula, CA.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Mission: Dignity, P.O. Box 819109, Dallas, TX 75381-9109, www.MissionDignity.org. Please include a note that the gift is in memory of Carol Elaine Walker.Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.Arrangements are in the care of:Kenneth Poe Funeral & Cremation Service1321 Berkeley Ave.Charlotte, NC 28204(704) 641-7606Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com
Photo Gallery
- Updated
A roll call of notable people who have died in 2019:
A former president and first lady. The Queen of Soul. A world-famous chef. A crusading pastor. A war hero turned statesman. A roll call of more than 100 notable people who died in 2018:
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.