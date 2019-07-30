Karma Sue WaldropJune 24, 1930 - July 26, 2019Karma Sue (Ewing) Waldrop, 89, joined the Lord. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Speegleville Baptist Church. Full obituary to follow.Sign the Guest Book at www.wacotrib.com

